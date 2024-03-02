JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

