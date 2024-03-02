JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Target Price to $18.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $165,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.