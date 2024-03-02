K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$39,101.84.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

