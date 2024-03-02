KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $116,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 2.7 %

KB Home stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $68.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

