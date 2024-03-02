KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Director Purchases C$42,630.00 in Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) Director Isabelle Bégin purchased 101,500 shares of KDA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00.
KDA Group Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of CVE:KDA opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.06. KDA Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.59.
KDA Group Company Profile
