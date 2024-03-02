Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $167.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 93,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

