Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

