Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.