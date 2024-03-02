KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after buying an additional 805,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

