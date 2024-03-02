Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.69

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.69 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 23309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,508,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

