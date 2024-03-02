Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 2,105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 611.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of AHODF opened at C$29.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of C$27.05 and a 12 month high of C$35.76.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

