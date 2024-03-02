Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 2,105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 611.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Shares of AHODF opened at C$29.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of C$27.05 and a 12 month high of C$35.76.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.