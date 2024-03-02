Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

