Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 14th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 107.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.
Kronos Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.19 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.
Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
