Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Kathryn Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17.

On Monday, January 22nd, Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $167.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,098.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $173.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

