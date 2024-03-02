Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KURA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 16.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $92,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

