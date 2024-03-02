Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

