L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 588.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,038 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,955,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $209.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

