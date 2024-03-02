Landsea Homes’ (LSEA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

