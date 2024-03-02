Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19,468.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 480,295 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $62,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $188.53 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.