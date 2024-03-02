Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $94,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $339.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.39. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

