Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,026 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $72,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $335.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

