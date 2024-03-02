Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

TSLA opened at $202.64 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

