Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $619.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $620.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

