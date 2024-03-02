Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.38% of International Game Technology worth $143,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

