Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $182,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $7,141,237. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $195.23 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

