Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1,303.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Henry Schein worth $92,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,288,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

HSIC opened at $76.88 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

