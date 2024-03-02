Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $177.05 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of PTC worth $177,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

PTC opened at $187.76 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,890 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

