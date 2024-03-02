Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $181.48 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181,252 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Unilever worth $181,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

