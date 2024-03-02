Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $53.61 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $53,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $42.96 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

