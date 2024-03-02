Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,027 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of AMETEK worth $53,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

