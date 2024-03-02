Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.15% of IPG Photonics worth $102,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,879 shares of company stock worth $1,740,410. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

