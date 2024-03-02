Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 459.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CDW worth $50,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.98. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

