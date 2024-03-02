Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 555.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521,322 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $162,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

NYSE PSA opened at $283.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.03 and its 200 day moving average is $274.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

