Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,161 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,305,650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $176,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

