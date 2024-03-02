Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $114,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

