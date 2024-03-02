Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 152,755 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $136,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE SQM opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

