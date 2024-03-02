Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 265,122 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265,122 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Autohome worth $86,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 98.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

