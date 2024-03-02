Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 366,189 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,189 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $79,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,743,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,195,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €32.59 ($35.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.08 and its 200 day moving average is €29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.46).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

