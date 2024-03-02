Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 745,482 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $128,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

