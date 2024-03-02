Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 745,482 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $128,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

