Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 76,147 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fiserv worth $114,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

