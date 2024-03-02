Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 987,436 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Tapestry worth $68,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in Tapestry by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

