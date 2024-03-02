LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

