Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,568 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,754,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,229,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

LBTYA stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

