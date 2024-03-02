Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Macquarie raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $102.63.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

