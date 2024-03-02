Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) PT Raised to $13.50

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LINC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $313.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $739,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $739,001.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,085 shares of company stock worth $2,509,909 in the last 90 days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 215,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

