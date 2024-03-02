Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

CMS opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

