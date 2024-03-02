Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

