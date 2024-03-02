Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 134.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 48.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $150.72 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

