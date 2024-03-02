Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 45.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

